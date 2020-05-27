Palms’ staff undergo more COVID-19 training

Health care workers attached to the Palms Geriatric Home recently underwent more training on effectively performing their duties while continuing to ensure safeguards remain in place against the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19). The training was facilitated by the Ministry of Public Health and another session that will focus on Infection, Prevention and Control practices is scheduled for this week.

In a video posted on the ministry’s Facebook page last week, Clinical and Regional Programme Officer Caroline Hicks explained that the aim of the training is to equip the health care workers in their fight against COVID-19 while at the same time preparing them for any similar outbreak in the future.

“…When we finish with them, they will be well rounded. We don’t want to only train now but we want this to be an ongoing thing so in the event that COVID gone and something else come, they must be always equipped and will understand how they should practice,” Hicks said.