Chinese national in fatal Corentyne accident to return to court in July

The Chinese national who allegedly fatally struck down a Nigg, Corentyne pensioner in January was finally placed before the court on Monday.

He will now have to return in early July after there was no interpreter present at the court.

On January, 7, Pravidi Ramcharran also known as “Marina”, 81, a pensioner, had just exited the Nigg Post Office around 10 am and proceeded to walk a short distance to cross the public road on a nearby pedestrian crossing, when she was struck by motor car, PPP 1008 driven by the Chinese national.