A Nigg, Corentyne pensioner was fatally struck yesterday morning by a car on the centre of a pedestrian crossing along the public road.

Dead is Parvidi Ramcharan also known as “Marina”, 81, formerly of Albion Front, Corentyne.

The driver of the motor car which struck Ramcharan was arrested and is assisting with the investigation. He is said to have passed a breathalyzer test administered to him at the scene of the accident.