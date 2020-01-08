Sexual assault charge against CJIA Deputy CEO dismissed

The charge against Deputy Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA) Andre Kellman, who was accused of sexually assaulting an airport employee, was dismissed yesterday.

In the courtroom of Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty, who was presiding over the trial, the virtual complainant told the court that she did not wish to give evidence in the matter. Without her evidence to the court, the matter was dismissed by the magistrate.

Kellman was charged at an in-camera hearing in August last year, almost one year after the alleged assault took place. The charge against Kellman, of Lot 67 Craig Street, Campbellville, alleged that on July 30th, 2018, at Timehri, East Bank Demerara, he touched the woman by kissing her without her consent.