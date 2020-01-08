Dramatic and progressive year for football

For many proponents of the sport, the concluded year can be defined as dramatic and progressive both on and off the field of play, with major highlights occurring internationally with the Golden Jaguars and locally within the Community and Streetball realms. Below features a timeline of the major highlights of the year.

January

Amid much fanfare and expectation, the 10th season of the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Championship official commenced with the launching of the West Demerara/East Bank Demerara tournament at the Banks DIH Limited conference room.

Family, Strike Team, Dream-Team and Ballers Empire secured hard-fought wins, when the 2nd Annual Mocha Village Cup Street-ball Championship commenced at the Mocha Arcadia Community Centre.