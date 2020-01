BCB to host evening of reflection for late Butcher

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) will host an evening of reflection January 16 in honor of the late West Indies batsman, Basil Butcher, who died December 16 last year.

He was 86-years-old.

According to the county board, the event will be held from 18.00 hours at the Port Mourant Cricket Club where Butcher played cricket.

The venue will be decorated to reflect the life and career of the late cricketer.