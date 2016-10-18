Lack of poverty stats a key problem here

A lack of statistics on poverty here is a fundamental problem in addressing the country’s human rights situation and its challenges.

This was stated by United Nations Resident Coordinator here, Mikiko Tanaka to a visiting mission from the Washington DC, US-headquartered Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR).

In a statement on October 13 on its September 21 – 23 visit here, the IACHR said that at its meeting with the United Nations Resident Coordinator, she cited the …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.