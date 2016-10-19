PUC orders GWI to stop using controversial water purifier
-Norton satisfied with agency’s explanation
The Public Utilities Commission (PUC) has instructed Guyana Water Inc (GWI) to desist from using the chemical Polyhexanide, known as Antinfek, for water purification until its safety can be confirmed by an external agency.
The directive came even as new information indicates that GWI has definitely been using the chemical in some areas, despite its claim that its use has been restricted to testing.
Nevertheless, Public Health Minister Dr. George Norton yesterday said that he was…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Local News
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Dataram, wife returned to Guyana
-
Heavy security as Bartica massacre accused taken to court
-
Bartica miner found in shallow grave
-
Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father
-
Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens
Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall
-
Bound, gagged body of Mahaicony businesswoman found
-
Dataram, wife arrested in Suriname
-
Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority
Comments
About these comments