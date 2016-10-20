GuySuCo tells GAWU no pay increase again this year
Faced with a $16B loss last year, the Guyana Sugar Corporation (GuySuCo) yesterday told GAWU that there would be no increase in wages and salaries for 2016.
This would be the second consecutive year that the cash-strapped and heavily-indebted corporation won’t be paying a wage hike, unprecedented in the recent history of the sugar industry.
There was no reaction yesterday from GAWU to the GuySuCo declaration of no increases but workers are likely to be incensed.
