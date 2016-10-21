Juvenile shot by guard service patrol after larceny in bank compound
Police say they are investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting of a male juvenile, who allegedly committed a crime of Simple Larceny, in the compound of Republic Bank Limited at Waterloo and New Market Streets, Georgetown, early this morning.
Investigation, police say, revealed that about 0400h. a female security guard on duty at the facility, observed the suspect in the compound in possession of her handbag which she left on a table. She raised an alarm and the suspect dropped the bag and scaled the fence.
The guard then alerted her supervisor from the Professional Guard Service and shortly after a patrol responded.
A male fitting the description of the suspect was seen in the area and was confronted and in this intervening process, a round was discharged from the shotgun in possession of a member of the patrol, police say.
The suspect was rushed to the GPHC where he is presently undergoing surgery for gunshot wounds to his face and body.
