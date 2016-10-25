Ramjattan lobbies for more plastic, less cash transactions to stem crime
Minister of Public Security Khemraj Ramjattan is once again advocating for citizens and businesses to move away from the use of cash to debit and credit cards and cheques for their transactions, while saying that it has been proven to result in a significant drop in crime.
"Going around with plastic or cheques is going to nip the percentage opportunity of crime by almost 35%, a statistic I just learned while being at the State Department, at the CBSI [Caribbean Basin Security Initiative] meeting," Ramjattan, who only returned from Washington,
