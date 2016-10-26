M&CC to register street vendors next year
– Chase-Green
The Georgetown Mayor and City Council (M&CC) will be moving to register street vendors next year, Mayor Patricia Chase-Green announced on Monday.
Chase-Green, speaking at the M&CC statutory meeting, said the move would be in accordance with the Municipal and District Councils Act, “where it says clearly how street vendors and market stallholder must operate.”…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
