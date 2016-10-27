GTT Hack-a-ton set for Nov 4-6 at Conference Centre $500,000 for winning team

The Ministry of Public Telecommunications is inviting web designers, software developers, computer programmers, and other interested persons to showcase their talents by participating in its first ‘Hack-a-ton.’

Scheduled for November 4th to 6th, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, the ‘Hack-a-ton’ is the first of its kind, and will be hosted by the Ministry of Public Telecommunications under the theme “Code till yuh drop.”

Speaking at a press conference held at Colgrain House, yesterday morning,