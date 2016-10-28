South Ruimveldt woman caught with cocaine strapped to legs

A woman who hails from South Ruimveldt, Georgetown was caught attempting to exit Guyana through the `back track’ route to Suriname located in Skeldon, Corentyne with 668 grammes of cocaine strapped to her legs.

A senior police source in B Division said that around 03:30 pm yesterday ranks acting on information received stopped the woman and conducted a search after which the cocaine was discovered strapped to her legs.

She was arrested and taken to the Springlands Police Station where she is currently being held. She is expected to be placed before the court today