South Ruimveldt woman caught with cocaine strapped to legs

A woman who hails from South Ruimveldt, Georgetown was caught attempting to exit Guyana through the `back track’ route to Suriname located in Skeldon, Corentyne with 668 grammes of cocaine strapped to her legs.

A senior police source in B Division said that around 03:30 pm yesterday ranks acting on information received stopped the woman and conducted a search after which the cocaine was discovered strapped to her legs.

She was  arrested and taken to the Springlands Police Station where she is currently being held. She is expected to be placed before the court today

More in Local News

Gov’t, opposition clash on budget for constitutional bodies

Sophia man killed in drive-by shooting

Prison officer on bail after denying smuggling drugs into NA prison

Cornelia Ida woman battered in attack by bandits

Miner charged over 17-year-old Potaro murder

Accused in fatal stabbing over food to stand trial for manslaughter

Business Minister confident five-year plan will trigger broad development

Suspect in bat murder held

