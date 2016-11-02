Accused in million-dollar hardware theft says stolen goods were his
The accused in the theft of almost $2 million in hardware items was released on bail last Friday after his lawyer told a city court that the stolen goods in fact belonged to his client.
The courtroom of Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan heard that between May 28, 2014 and October 26, 2016, at Georgetown, Chanderpaul Mangru stole $1,814,541 in tiles, paint, ply board and other items from Abdool Gafoor.
