NA man found dead in Mazaruni River

The body of a man from New Amsterdam was found yesterday in the Mazaruni River.

Timothy Fraser, 44, a welder of Savannah Park Housing Scheme, New Amsterdam was discovered one day after he was reported missing. Fraser’s mother, Valarie Fraser told Stabroek News that on Saturday she received a call from someone who worked with her son in the Mazaruni area informing her that he was missing.

She said that the person told her that Fraser, fully dressed with his working clothes, was waiting for a boat when he supposedly decided to go for a swim. She related that the person said when the boat arrived only the man’s clothes were seen on the ground. However, she said that she is confused about the events surrounding her son’s death, noting that after speaking to other persons she was told different stories. She said that she learnt that her son was sitting on a metal chair on a boat when he fell overboard with the chair.

“Timothy would never take his clothes off and go for a swim when he know he got to go weld”, the mother pointed out. “I heard is a metal chair and as soon as it go into the water it go down”, she said. A post-mortem examination is expected to be performed on Fraser’s body today.