Noel Blackman agrees to forfeiture judgment of US$503,000

Former Minister of Health Dr Noel Blackman who in August pleaded guilty in a New York court to conspiracy to distribute oxycodone, a controlled substance, has consented to a forfeiture money judgment of US$503,200.

According to the preliminary order of forfeiture issued by Justice Joanna Seybert on Tuesday, the sum has to be paid by the date that Blackman is to be sentenced – January 6th, 2017.

In addition to this judgment, Blackman has agreed to the forfeiture of one Alcatel cellular telephone, one HP laptop computer and US$33,000 which was seized from his luggage which the court said that the defendant has agreed to voluntarily repatriate to the US as property deriving from the offence he has pleaded guilty to.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.