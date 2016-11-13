Hosororo
Photos by Joanna Dhanraj
Hosororo, a small community within the Mabaruma sub-district of Region One (Barima/Waini), exudes serenity. Its tranquility seems to be tied to the spectacular view of the valley below the hilly village.
When the World Beyond Georgetown visited, children were seen playing in a few of the yards. And in one of these yards lives vendor, Juliet Valenzuela, who was born and raised in Hosororo, had migrated to live in Georgetown for some 15 years, but returned home 11 years ago.
Valenzuela sells dhal puri, channa, soft drinks and local juice along with creole foods, which …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Features, Local News, Sunday, The World Beyond Georgetown
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces
-
‘I have nothing to say’ -‘Pope’ London mum on sex scandal
Gov’t says has received credible info on potential domestic security threat
-
GMC general manager, others charged with fraud
-
Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row
No crime committed in ‘Pope’ London’s sex tapes, attorney says
-
Cop charged with defrauding man she met on Facebook
Bandits rob woman in car outside Sheriff St pizzeria
Comments
About these comments