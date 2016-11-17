Woman charged over Rohee robbery
The female suspect who was arrested in connection with the robbery under arms committed at the home of Clement Rohee, MP on 2016-11-09, was today charged with two counts of robbery under arms.
Police say that the accused Corlette Parks, 49 years, of 4692 Postal Housing Scheme, Georgetown, appeared before Magistrate Lambert at the Providence Magistrate’s Court, pleaded not guilty to both charges and was remanded to prison until January 11, 2017.
More in Local News
