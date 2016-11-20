GHRA hammers gov’t over Hamilton Green pension bill
The Guyana Human Rights Association (GHRA) yesterday condemned the APNU+AFC government’s move to secure a lucrative pension package for former PNC Prime Minister Hamilton Green, while saying it is an insult to taxpayers to upkeep a politician that helped to sow ethnic divisions that continue to plague the country.
In a searing statement that was issued yesterday afternoon, the GHRA called the government’s proposed Hamilton Green Pension Bill 2016, which is due for first reading in the National Assembly tomorrow, “obnoxious” and a product of “cronyism.”
"The Prime Minister Hamilton Green Pension Bill 2016 on the Order Paper is utterly shocking.
