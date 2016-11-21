Woman wins battle against CH&PA over ‘seized’ house

A Parfait Harmonie mother has succeeded in her quest to stop the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) from repossessing her house and has also been awarded $200, 000 in damages.

Gaytrie Singh, a single mother of four, filed a court action earlier this year after the CH&PA broke into her home and attempted to reclaim it. Among other things, Singh, sought to have the court grant a conservatory order prohibiting servants and/or agents of the CH&PA or any other officer of the State from interfering with her possession and occupation of her property at Lot 902 Plantation Westminster, Parfait Harmonie. She also sought over $10M in damages for what she wanted the court to declare were breaches of her constitutional right not to have her property seized without compensation.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.