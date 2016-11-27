‘Pradoville 2’ audit advises criminal case against PPP/C Cabinet members

The allocation of land at ‘Pradoville 2’ was a clandestine arrangement that was handled personally by former housing minister Irfaan Ali, according to the findings of a recently completed forensic audit, which has said that a criminal case for malfeasance can be made against the PPP/C Cabinet members who benefited.

The special investigation of the Sparendaam Housing Project, which was part of a larger probe of the financial operations of the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA), was conducted by accounting firm Ram & McRae, which found that awardees grossly underpaid for the lots by a total of nearly $250 million, while the state-owned National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL), National Communications Network (NCN) and Guyana Power and Light Inc (GPL) were never reimbursed for millions spent to execute preparatory works.

