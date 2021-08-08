‘Pradoville 2’ probe terminated – AG

The probe into how land was allocated at ‘Pradoville 2’ to PPP/C government officials, including current Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, and the cases that were subsequently filed have all been terminated and the office which was pursuing the matter under the former APNU+AFC administration has been disbanded, according to Attorney General Anil Nandlall.

How the land on the East Coast of Demerara was transformed into a upscale housing area that required the removal of a telecommunications tower had dogged former PPP/C administrations for years and culminated in an intense probe under the Granger-led administration that saw criminal charges being brought and civil cases filed by the now disbanded State Assets Recovery Agency (SARA).