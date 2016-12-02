Ex-cop charged with attempted murder

After denying that he shot at a man with the intent to commit murder, a former policeman was yesterday released on bail.

Lloyd Lyte was brought before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan and read a charge which stated that on November 27, at East Ruimveldt, with the intent to commit murder, he discharged a loaded firearm at Martin Atwell.

Lyte, 43, and a worker of a gold and diamond mining company, entered a not guilty plea to the crime.

According to his attorney, on the night in question Atwell pulled a gun on Lyte, who then attempted to disarm him. He then requested that his client be released on reasonable bail.

Police Prosecutor Neville Jeffers made no objection to bail but requested that conditions be applied. He stated that the case file is incomplete.

The Chief Magistrate later granted the defendant his release on $150,000 bail with the stipulation that he report to the Ruimveldt Police Station every Friday, lodge his passport, and remain 50 feet away from the complainant.

January 9, 2017 is fixed for Lyte’s next hearing.