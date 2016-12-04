Kaneville woman crushed to death by lorry

A Kaneville, East Bank Demerara (EBD) resident was on Friday afternoon crushed to death by a motor lorry while she was walking along the Haags Bosch Access Road at Eccles, EBD.

She has been identified as Mary Rudolph Williams, 39, of Kaneville, EBD.

The driver of the motor lorry, GPP 1637, was taken into custody and is assisting the police with investigations.

The accident occurred around 2.15 pm on Friday. While it is unclear where Williams was heading at the time of her demise, Stabroek News understands that she had just exited Norton Street, Bagotstown, EBD and was walking along the left hand side of the Haags Bosch Access Road when she was struck down by the rear wheel of motor lorry which was proceeding out of the road.

When this newspaper visited the scene yesterday, there were conflicting reports in relation to the accident. One man said that shortly before the accident the driver had stopped at a nearby shop to make a purchase and was on his cell phone when the woman was struck down and crushed.

Other persons claimed that the woman was on her cell phone.

Williams reportedly lived alone. Her family is expected to arrive in the country today.

Her body is currently at the Lyken Funeral Parlour awaiting a post-mortem examination.