Ali says proposed taxes will ‘suffocate’ businesses

PPP/C parliamentarian Irfaan Ali yesterday took aim at government’s proposed $250 billion budget, saying it was “saturated with taxes” that will “suffocate” both traditional and non-traditional businesses next year.

Ali said it was hardly surprising that the government was projecting a “whopping” $13.1 billion increase in its tax revenues and he pointed to the proposed application of a 14% Value-Added Tax (VAT) on water and electricity bills in excess of $1,500 and $10,000, respectively, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

Dr George Norton s

Kako boy died of brain damage, not meningitis – Norton

Prem Rampersaud as he was being placed in a police car. (ABC7 Eyewitness News photo)

US-based Guyanese man charged with wife’s murder

Shoia Malissa Europe

Concrete wall falls, kills Diamond woman

default placeholder

Drafts of eight oil policies, laws due by December 31 – Trotman

Kim Sing

Berbice restaurateur granted bail on wounding charge

20161206joshua-collin

Teens found guilty of armed robberies

default placeholder

Woman, 60, other, jailed and fined for aiding in ganja trafficking

default placeholder

Truck driver charged with causing woman’s death

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. PG4&25.QXD

    Guyana now ranked below Haiti

  2. Maryanna Lionel

    No bail but speedy trial promised to bribery accused in carpenter murder probe

  3. Samantha Sheoprashad

    Guyanese woman one of 60 recognised by Queen’s young leaders programme

  4. Prince Harry, in the British High Commission vehicle, is driven past the protestors.

    Prince Harry arrives

  5. Herman David

    Diamond man killed in Soesdyke crash

  6. Selena Ramotar

    Attempted murder accused freed after stabbing victim refuses to testify

  7. Dead: Esme Pamela Rockliff

    Retired Region Nine executive killed in three-vehicle crash at Mahaicony

  8. rihannafirstlady

    First Lady meets Rihanna


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Some of the 35 employees of Guyana Publications Inc who have been with the company for between 15 and 27 years, pose with Director Deo Persaud and former General Manager Doreen de Caires at the Georgetown Club, yesterday after they were awarded for their years of service.(Photo by Keno George)

GALLERY: Stabroek News’ 30th Anniversary Celebration

The President serving the soldiers. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

President spreads Christmas cheer to Eteringbang soldiers

20161205waveharry

Photo

Britain’s Prince Harry charms these pupils of the Kurupukari Annex School who greeted him on his arrival at Iwokrama yesterday. See photos on centre pages. (Photo by Keno George)

GALLERY: Prince Harry Visits Guyana

Barbados PM was awarded Order of Roraima for support in border controversy – Granger Prime Minister of Barbados Freundel Stuart was awarded the Order of Roraima as a reward for standing in support of Guyana in the ongoing border controversy with Venezuela. Speaking during a special taping of the Public Interest, Granger said that Stuart has been a leader in speaking out against the controversy that Venezuela created last year when it laid claim to a large section of Guyana’s maritime territory via Presidential Decree on May 26, 2015. “When it came to Caribbean Heads of Government meeting in Bridgetown, Stuart was forthright, telling the Venezuelan Vice President that the decree had to be withdrawn. The award was a reward for that stand he took on behalf of Caricom. We are proud of him and what he did for Guyana and Caricom,” Granger explained. At the 2015 Caricom Heads of Government meeting, Stuart had declared that that the Caribbean Community stood in solidarity with Guyana in its bitter row with Venezuela over the renewed claim to the country’s territory. Less than a year later, Stuart was conferred with the award, which is Guyana’s second highest honour, for what was then said to be his support for the rights of Small Island and Low Coastal Developing States, his advocacy for Caricom’s demand for reparations for the citizens of the Caribbean region and his contribution to the reduction of the impact of climate change in the region. Granger, in his remarks at the time of conferring the award, had said that the Prime Minister distinguished himself as “a doughty defender of the territorial integrity of Guyana and Belize and the maritime space of all Caribbean states.” On the Public Interest, Granger explained that the award is highly symbolic and tells the people of the Caribbean that it is not necessary to depend on countries outside to honour our own.

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo engages vendors during a walkabout along Regent Street, Georgetown

Is the grass greener over there? A dog contemplates crossing a country road at Mahaica. (Photo by Mariah Lall)

GALLERY: Is the grass greener over there?

image

GALLERY: Jagdeo in Regent St walkabout on budget, other issues

image

A photo with the Prince