PPP/C MPs’ salary increases being put in special bank account -Teixeira
The increases that members of the opposition PPP/C received on their parliamentary salaries are being placed in a special bank account in the name of the opposition, PPP/C Chief Whip Gail Teixeira told the National Assembly yesterday.
The issue came up during Junior Communities Minister Valerie Adams-Patterson's contribution to the budget debate.
