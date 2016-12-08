Banks DIH repurchases 15% of shares from Barbados company

Banks DIH Limited (BDIH) yesterday announced that on December 1st this year it repurchased 150.1m common shares held in its issued share capital by Banks Holdings Limited (BHL) of Barbados at a price of G$36.79 or a total of around G$5.52b.

In an advertisement in yesterday's Stabroek News, BDIH pointed out that it had notified shareholders by letter dated February 25th, 2005 of a Memorandum of Under-standing (MoU) between BDIH and BHL designed to expand and enhance their businesses in the Caribbean Community and beyond.