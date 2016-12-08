CH&PA suffers another setback over core homes

The High Court on Tuesday ruled that the Central Housing and Planning Authority (CH&PA) had acted in breach of the rules of natural justice and in breach of the fundamental right against compulsory acquisition of property when it repossessed the Tuschen home of Linda Persaud.

Persaud, a mother of three, whose house at Tuschen, East Bank Essequibo, was repossessed by the CH&PA after it claimed she breached the terms under which it was built for her is the second applicant to be granted a favourable judgement.