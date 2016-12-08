Re-privatisation of sugar will be ‘monumental mistake’

-Chand warns in budget presentation

The Opposition People’s Progressive Party/Civic’s (PPP/C) Member of Parlia-ment (MP), Komal Chand has deemed the 2017 budget meaningless and delusional for sugar workers and asked for it to be recalled.

In his presentation at the budget debate in parliament on Tuesday, …to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Local News

Teen on pedal cycle killed in collision with minibus at Diamond

Fire guts Canefield home

Procurement body to shortlist applicants for three key posts – Corbin

default placeholder

Banks DIH repurchases 15% of shares from Barbados company

Contractor continuing preparatory works for city parking meters

default placeholder

Car taken from Sheet Anchor teen at gunpoint found in city

default placeholder

Duo held in Berbice with 29 kg cannabis in car

Climate financing partnerships with Guyana ‘global good’

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. US-based Guyanese man charged with wife’s murder

  2. Guyana now ranked below Haiti

  3. Murder accused Bisram hires NY law firm

  4. Daughter says NY murder suspect had threatened before to kill wife

  5. Former teacher found not guilty of having sex with 15-year-old

  6. ‘We are in this for the long haul’

  7. NY police officer of Guyanese parentage shot dead

  8. Twenty-one deportees here from US

  9. Prince Harry arrives


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Song from Bina Hill

GALLERY: Canadian High Commission hosts Christmas concert

GALLERY: Stabroek News’ 30th Anniversary Celebration

President spreads Christmas cheer to Eteringbang soldiers

Photo

GALLERY: Prince Harry Visits Guyana

Leader of the Opposition Bharrat Jagdeo engages vendors during a walkabout along Regent Street, Georgetown

GALLERY: Is the grass greener over there?