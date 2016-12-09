Former Citizens Bank manager charged with $3M fraud

Kester Harvey, a former Citizens Bank manager, appeared before a city court yesterday on a charge of fraudulently converting $3 million to his own use.

Harvey pleaded not guilty to the charge alleging that between October 1 and October 31 at Georgetown, he, being entrusted by Pat Isaacs with $3 million cash to deposit same in Citizens Bank account #218791074, fraudulently converted same to his own use and benefit.