Former head of security programme declared ineligible for IDB contracts

Former head of the Citizens Security Programme (CSP) Khemraj Rai has been declared ineligible to be awarded and to participate in any Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) financed contract for the next eight years.

Rai is one of nine firms and individuals involved in Guyanese Projects, who have been sanctioned by the IDB Group’s Sanctions Committee because they were found to have violated the IDB Group’s anti-corruption policies. He was specifically sanctioned for fraudulent and collusive practices and has been debarred for the period August 2016 to August 2024. Rai had not commented on the allegations when they first surfaced here.

The US$19 million CSP which began in 2006 was one of the high-profile programmes of the…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.