All to play for as Guyana/Mexico clash today in RAN final

Guyana’s national rugby team known as the Green Hornets will play Mexico this afternoon in the final of the Rugby Americas North (RAN) tournament in Mexico City.

The game gets underway at 3pm and a win for either team will enable them to continue their quest to qualify for the 2019 Rugby…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

More in Sports

West Indies top-order batsman Marlon Samuels … top-scored with 46. (file photo)

Windies suffer heavy loss in ODI opener

Devon Clements celebrates his century.

Clements’ ton puts Lower Corentyne in strong position

Irshad Mohamed

Neto, Ali favoured to win junior chess qualifying tournament

default placeholder

Holder weary of batting failures after latest collapse

Romeo Deonarine

Sixth annual Guyana Softball Cup set for be launched Tuesday

default placeholder

Soft Drinks Plant defeat Trisco/Novelty at tapeball

default placeholder

Sir Viv urges Windies to show more pride

default placeholder

De Kock blasts South Africa to ODI win against Australia

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. The medical school sign on the Buddy’s building

    Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls

  2. Barry Dataram

    Who is to blame for Dataram escape?

  3. Lakeram Kewlachand

    Gangaram man takes his own life

  4. Wayne Isaacs (New York Post photograph)

    Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY

  5. The Rio Inn at Forshaw and Oronoque Streets

    Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub

  6. Courtenay Griffith’s home in Lodge that is earmarked to be demolished.

    City to tear down 52 derelict buildings

  7. Barry Dataram

    Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking

  8. The bus in the trench along Homestretch Avenue.

    Bus ends up in Homestretch trench

  9. Ryan Sergeant

    Youth killed, friend wounded after nightclub shooting


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

Glenna Vyphuis, Chief School’s Welfare Officer making a presentation to one of the children. (Ministry of Education photo)

Students awarded for punctuality, good attendance

Items on display that were made by the participants of the Self Reliance and Success in Business Workshop. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

GALLERY: Region Two women get business training

Dancers performing for the audience (GINA photo)

GALLERY: Peace event scenes

Part of the cultivation (Police photo)

GALLERY: Three held after police raid ganja farm in Upper Essequibo

Two of four bus sheds constructed along Aubrey Barker Road, South Ruimveldt. At least three others will be placed along this road separating constituencies 12 and 14 as part of a collaboration between Pyramid, a company constructing bus stops around the city, and the South Ruimveldt community.

GALLERY: Bus sheds in South Ruimveldt

A pile of garbage under a bench on Merriman Mall between Light and Albert streets. That section of the mall has several piles of garbage.

On the mall

The bus in the trench along Homestretch Avenue.

Bus ends up in Homestretch trench

L-R- Minister Joseph Harmon, President David Granger, Minister Carl Greenidge. Partly hidden is Director of Protocol, Ministry of the Presidency, Col. Francis Abraham (GINA photo)

Greenidge performing duties of PM