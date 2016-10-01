All to play for as Guyana/Mexico clash today in RAN final
Guyana’s national rugby team known as the Green Hornets will play Mexico this afternoon in the final of the Rugby Americas North (RAN) tournament in Mexico City.
The game gets underway at 3pm and a win for either team will enable them to continue their quest to qualify for the 2019 Rugby…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Buddy’s Pool Hall, Night Club closed after business falls
-
Who is to blame for Dataram escape?
-
Gangaram man takes his own life
-
Guyanese-born cop charged with killing unarmed civilian in NY
-
Teen shot dead outside Rio nightclub
-
City to tear down 52 derelict buildings
-
Absent Barry Dataram found guilty of drug trafficking
-
Bus ends up in Homestretch trench
-
Youth killed, friend wounded after nightclub shooting
Comments
About these comments