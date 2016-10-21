Alex Bunbury new President of Fruta Conquerors
Despite being tightlipped about his involvement with an Elite League club, Canadian Hall of Famer Alex Bunbury officially confirmed he has been appointed President of the Tucville based outfit Fruta Conquerors.
Bunbury during an earlier press conference revealed that he will be a part of an Elite League team for the impending season. Asked which team he will be connected to, Bunbury during an invited comment with Stabroek Sports, said “It is the Fruta Conquerors, and I’m extremely excited about leading this historic club”.
Asked about the factors which
