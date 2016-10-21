Dem Mutual Annual Golf Tourney tees off tomorrow

With the Guyana Open tournament approaching, Demerara Mutual Insurance Company has endorsed a one-day tournament for tomorrow at the Lusignan Golf Course.

According to a release from the club, Oncar Ramroop President of the Golf Club, expressed his appreciation towards Chief Executive Officer of Demerara Mutual Assurance Co. Geoffrey Brewster.

For the more than two decades, Demerara Mutual has been supporting the sport and according to the organizers, golfers can look forward to another refreshing and keenly contested tournament this weekend, as the grounds have been particularly tuned up for excellent greens, well cut fairways, accessible roughs and playable bunkers.

In 2015, winners of the Demerara Mutual tournament played under the Medal Play system were; 1st Laksmana Ramroop 63/28; 2nd Patanjalee Persaud 65/20, 3rd Parmanand Max Persaud 67/20.

Best Gross was achieved by former Captain Patrick Prashad, Nearest to the Pin was Gavin Todd, and Most Honest Golfer was rookie output of the 2015 summer Golf Clinic, Leslie Kellman.

Tee-off time for the tournament is 12:30 pm and admission is free.