Elite League 2nd Season in doubt
Despite concluding the inaugural season during the month of May 2016, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) is unsure of the start date for the Stag Beer Elite League second season.
Communications and Public Relations Officer of the GFF, Debra Francis, during an invited comment revealed “We don’t have a resumption date as we speak. Discussions have been ongoing and I am waiting on a pronouncement from the President”.
Asked if the league will even start this this year, Francis said “I am …to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Dataram, wife returned to Guyana
-
Dataram to serve eight years in jail after guilty plea to new charges
-
Ulverston mom of four stabbed to death by children’s father
-
Guyana inks pact for reporting to IRS on holdings of US citizens
Updated: Man dies after bandits attack overseas-based Guyanese at Herstelling
-
Prudence Lewis-Bhola appointed as CEO of broadcasting authority
-
Datarams getaway passports had been issued to other people
Cops grilling taxi driver after passenger robbed of $6M on seawall
-
Diwali holiday on Oct 29, motorcade set for same day
Comments
About these comments