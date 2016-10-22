Male volleyball team wins, female team loses
Inter Guiana Games…
-Flores confident women team will bounce back
Guyana’s volleyball teams endured mixed fortunes yesterday with the male Team winning and the female team losing against Suriname on the opening day of the 2016 Inter-Guiana Games (IGG) yesterday afternoon at the National Gymnasium.
The male team opened its account with a 3-0 sweep of Suriname who were outplayed both offensively and defensively during the three sets.
However, the Guyana female team went
