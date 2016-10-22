Male volleyball team wins, female team loses

-Flores confident women team will bounce back

Guyana’s volleyball teams endured mixed fortunes yesterday with the male Team winning and the female team losing against Suriname on the opening day of the 2016 Inter-Guiana Games (IGG) yesterday afternoon at the National Gymnasium.

The male team opened its account with a 3-0 sweep of Suriname who were outplayed both offensively and defensively during the three sets.

