Chase Academy, Christ Church in North Georgetown Zone Final

2016 GCB/NSSCL

Defending Guyana Cricket Board (GCB)/ National Secondary School Cricket League (NSSCL) champs Chase Academy, and Christ Church Secondary will square off in finals of the North Georgetown zone of the competition, after winning their respective semi-final matches.

East Ruimveldt celebrate the fall of a Lodge Secondary wicket, during their second round clash in the South Georgetown Zone of the 2016 GCB/NSSCL at Bourda yesterday. Lodge won the match. (Photo by Orlando Charles)
Playing at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) Ground, Chase Academy racked up 233-8 in 30 overs against St John’s College, after West Indies/Guyana Under-17 all-rounder Ashmead Nedd smashed 11 fours, and four sixes, in his 96.

Alphius Bookie during his innings of 45 not out, as Christ Church defeated School of the Nations by 8 wickets, in the GCB/NSSCL (See page 25)
National U15 Captain and opener Sachin Singh made 39, while Garrick Persaud chipped in with 36, as Shemar Bookie emerged as the pick of the bowlers with 3-9, and Yohancy Angoy took 2-24 for St John’s.

National youth bowler Dwain Dick (3-3), and Tyrese Trescot (2-9), did the damage for Chase Academy who knocked over their opponents for 38.

Over at Bourda, Christ Church registered an eight wicket victory over School of Nations, after the latter were dismissed for just 95 batting first, with Christopher Baljit scoring 31.

Guyana U19 all-rounder Renaldo Ali Mohamed grabbed 3-22, and Aaron Beharry took 3-25 for Christ Church, who were taken to victory by skipper Alphius Bookie who scored 45 not out.

Diamond Secondary will play Friendship Secondary in the East Bank Demerara zone final at Everest from 10:00 hours.

