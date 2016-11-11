Stag Beer Elite League starts Nov 20

Amidst the uncertainty surrounding the participation of four teams, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) officially launched the second season of the Stag Beer Elite League yesterday at the entity’s headquarters.

The event which will be played on a two round basis, will commence on November 20th, at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground, and comprises of six competing teams, after Alpha United, Slingerz FC, Pele and Georgetown Football Club (GFC) officially withdrew.

The participants are Buxton United, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Fruta Conquerors, Monedderlust FC, Topp XX and Victoria Kings. Fixtures are expected to be drafted shortly, with the…