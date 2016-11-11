Stag Beer Elite League starts Nov 20
Amidst the uncertainty surrounding the participation of four teams, the Guyana Football Federation (GFF) officially launched the second season of the Stag Beer Elite League yesterday at the entity’s headquarters.
The event which will be played on a two round basis, will commence on November 20th, at the Demerara Cricket Club (DCC) ground, and comprises of six competing teams, after Alpha United, Slingerz FC, Pele and Georgetown Football Club (GFC) officially withdrew.
The participants are Buxton United, the Guyana Defence Force (GDF), Fruta Conquerors, Monedderlust FC, Topp XX and Victoria Kings. Fixtures are expected to be drafted shortly, with the…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Controversy swirls around church leader after video surfaces
-
Motorcycle bandits attack three East Coast businesses
-
GMC general manager, others charged with fraud
-
Ramjattan seeking advice over police promotions row
-
Cop charged with defrauding man she met on Facebook
Bandits rob woman in car outside Sheriff St pizzeria
-
Church St hotel’s casino application rejected by gaming authority
-
Corentyne rape accused trio remanded
Comments
About these comments