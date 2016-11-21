Trinis sweep 10k Classic run

Trinidad and Tobago had a banner day during yesterday’s third and final leg of the South American 10k Classic on the streets of Georgetown, as Curtis Cox and Tonya Nero won the men’s and women’s titles.

It was the first time the Twin Island Republic has swept both the men’s and women’s events in this historic fixture, the Region’s most prolific annual 10k series.

Cox completed the trek which ran off from Carifesta Avenue (in front of GT&T), proceeded to the University of Guyana and returned to the National Park for the conclusion in an official time of 32 minutes and 48 seconds.