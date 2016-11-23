High-flyers Bright and Jordan break long jump records

-Sprinters Caesar, Phillips show sublime form

Standout student athletes, Compton Caesar and Kenisha Phillips made light work of their 400m heats when track and field action in this year’s ‘Nationals’ got underway yesterday at the National Stadium.

Caesar, who got one of his best starts, easily won the first boys U-20 heat in 51.5s. The tall Upper Demerara/Kwakwani (District 10) athlete was in control from the start to easily beat Linton Mentis (District 12) and Darius Austin (District 11), who were timed at 52.2s and 52.9s

In her U-16 heat, Phillips (District 11) clocked 1m:02.9s besting Shontelle Venture (1m:03.8s) and Kissana Glen who clocked a PB of 1m:04.s.

Caesar and Phillips, who is the fastest female student athlete locally, are both primed for gold medal heists in the three sprint events.

Earlier in the day’s session, U-18 long jumpers, Chantoba Bright (District 10) and Samuel Jordan (District 6) were in record breaking form.

Bright, the MacKenzie High School high-flyer, produced one of her best jumps this year, disturbing the sand at 5.40 metres. In the process, the CARIFTA Games double silver medalist broke Keane Griffith’s two year-old record of 5.18m.

Bright was followed by Toyan Raymond of District 4 (5.2m) and District 11’s Virlyn Gibson (4.3m).

Jordan who has the same last name as another famous jump man (Michael), leaped an eye popping 7.20m. The Berbician emphatically erased Jomal Butts two-year mark which stood at 6.68m. District 12’s Zion Gray (6.53m) and District 15’s Joshua Hinds (6.47m) placed second and third.

The 100m, 800m, 4x100m relays and high jump events will highlight Day 3.Athletes are scheduled to get in the blocks at 09:00hrs.

(Emmerson Campbell)