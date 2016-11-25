Caesar, Williams record sprint doubles

Skeete upsets Phillips as Linden takes firm grip on trophy

56th Nationals 

 

District 10’s Compton Caesar (u-20) and Daniel Williams (u-18) completed memorable sprint doubles yesterday at the National Stadium after storming to victories in their respective 200-metre races.

The two Upper Demerara/Kwakwani sprinters who won the marquee 100m races on Wednesday, blew away their rivals to ensure the Linden track and field outfit heads into today’s finale with a firm grip on the trophy.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe.  Already a subscriber ? Sign In.

