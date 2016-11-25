Caesar, Williams record sprint doubles
Skeete upsets Phillips as Linden takes firm grip on trophy
56th Nationals
District 10’s Compton Caesar (u-20) and Daniel Williams (u-18) completed memorable sprint doubles yesterday at the National Stadium after storming to victories in their respective 200-metre races.
The two Upper Demerara/Kwakwani sprinters who won the marquee 100m races on Wednesday, blew away their rivals to ensure the Linden track and field outfit heads into today’s finale with a firm grip on the trophy.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Police in touch with US authorities for access to Marcus Brian Bisram – Crime Chief
-
Former first lady robbed
-
Four charged with murdering Number 70 carpenter
-
Wanted bulletin issued for Marcus Bisram
-
Tuschen man stabbed to death after fracas over girlfriend
-
Murdered No.70 carpenter’s wife facing threats
-
Moneychanger says slain robbery suspect was person who shot him
-
Carpenter murder: Police issue wanted bulletin for Marcus Bisram
-
High flying UG economics grad sets sights on PhD by 25
Comments
About these comments