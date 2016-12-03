GCN awards ceremony and gala tomorrow

The second Guyana Cycling News (GCN) gala will be held tomorrow at the Bunker 80 Bar on Lime and Hadfield streets from 6pm.

During the evening of celebration, awards will be presented to cyclists who have distinguished themselves throughout the 49 road, circuit and stage races held this season.

Among the special awards, there will be for one for the most outstanding cyclists on the international circuit and the most improved male and female riders.

One of the organizers stated that the GCN gala would be a fitting end to an exciting cycling season which rolled off on January 3 and concluded on November 20.

From shoulder to shoulder sprints to the finish line, to courageous solo break-away moves, the riders kept racing fans on the edge of their seats throughout the year.

The festivity is GCN’s way of thanking and rewarding them for their amazing performances. Tomorrow’s goal is for all to enjoy and celebrate the efforts of the cyclists with an unforgettable gala.

GUYANA CYCLING NEWS AWARDS FOR 2016

Senior-Open Points Classification

1st Orville Hinds

2nd Michael Anthony

3rd Shaquel Agard

4th Raul Leal

5th Marlon Williams

Masters U45 Points

1st Junior Niles

2nd Jaikarran Sukhai

3rd Warren McKay

Junior Points Classification 2016

1st Raphael Leung

2nd Andrew Hicks

3rd Christopher Cornelius

Most Improved cyclists 2016 – Shaquel Agard

Improved cyclist 2016 – Christopher Griffith

2016 Female Cyclist Of The Year – Claire Fraser-Green

2016 Runner Up Female Cyclist of The Year – Christine Matheson

Improved Female Cyclist 2016 – Whitney Poyer

2016 Outstanding Masters Over 45 Cyclist – Raymond Newton

2016 Outstanding Cyclist International Races – Geron Williams

2016 Outstanding Mountain Bike Cyclist– Keon Thomas