GCN awards ceremony and gala tomorrow
The second Guyana Cycling News (GCN) gala will be held tomorrow at the Bunker 80 Bar on Lime and Hadfield streets from 6pm.
During the evening of celebration, awards will be presented to cyclists who have distinguished themselves throughout the 49 road, circuit and stage races held this season.
Among the special awards, there will be for one for the most outstanding cyclists on the international circuit and the most improved male and female riders.
One of the organizers stated that the GCN gala would be a fitting end to an exciting cycling season which rolled off on January 3 and concluded on November 20.
From shoulder to shoulder sprints to the finish line, to courageous solo break-away moves, the riders kept racing fans on the edge of their seats throughout the year.
The festivity is GCN’s way of thanking and rewarding them for their amazing performances. Tomorrow’s goal is for all to enjoy and celebrate the efforts of the cyclists with an unforgettable gala.
GUYANA CYCLING NEWS AWARDS FOR 2016
Senior-Open Points Classification
1st Orville Hinds
2nd Michael Anthony
3rd Shaquel Agard
4th Raul Leal
5th Marlon Williams
Masters U45 Points
1st Junior Niles
2nd Jaikarran Sukhai
3rd Warren McKay
Junior Points Classification 2016
1st Raphael Leung
2nd Andrew Hicks
3rd Christopher Cornelius
Most Improved cyclists 2016 – Shaquel Agard
Improved cyclist 2016 – Christopher Griffith
2016 Female Cyclist Of The Year – Claire Fraser-Green
2016 Runner Up Female Cyclist of The Year – Christine Matheson
Improved Female Cyclist 2016 – Whitney Poyer
2016 Outstanding Masters Over 45 Cyclist – Raymond Newton
2016 Outstanding Cyclist International Races – Geron Williams
2016 Outstanding Mountain Bike Cyclist– Keon Thomas
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Guyana now ranked below Haiti
-
CAL plane strikes tail of Fly Jamaica craft at CJIA
-
Guyanese woman one of 60 recognised by Queen’s young leaders programme
-
No bail but speedy trial promised to bribery accused in carpenter murder probe
-
‘Pradoville 2’ audit advises criminal case against PPP/C Cabinet members
-
Diamond man killed in Soesdyke crash
-
‘Death announcement’ budget animates both sides of the House
-
Attempted murder accused freed after stabbing victim refuses to testify
Comments
About these comments