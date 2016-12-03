Girls Pee Wee football this weekend
Matchday two in the 3rd Annual Smalta Girls Pee Wee Football Championship group stage commences today at the Ministry of Education ground with eight fixtures.
In the first two matches at 10:00hrs, defending champ St. Stephen’s tackles St. Margaret’s, and Tucville Primary engages Redeemer. At 10:45hrs, West Ruimveldt opposes Smith Memorial, and North Georgetown faces-off with Winfer Gardens.
St. Gabriel’s will then battle St. Agnes, while F.E. Pollard will oppose Enterprise at 11:30hrs. The final two fixtures at 12:15hrs will pit former champ Stella Maris against St. Angela’s, and St. Pius against South Ruimveldt.
The final group round will take place tomorrow at the same venue. At 10:00hrs, St. Margaret’s will tackle Redeemer, while defending champ St. Stephen’s will oppose Tucville Primary.
St. Angela’s will battle Enterprise, while Stella Maris will oppose F.E. Pollard at 10:45hrs. Smith Memorial will match skills with Winfer Gardens, and St. Pius will engage St. Gabriel’s at 11:30hrs.
In the final two fixtures, South Ruimveldt battle St. Agnes, and West Ruimveldt face-off with North Georgetown from 12:15hrs.
