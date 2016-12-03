Rosberg stuns Formula One with retirement bombshell

LONDON, (Reuters) – Nico Rosberg stunned Formula One on Friday with the shock announcement that he was retiring only days after achieving a lifetime ambition by winning his first world championship with Mercedes.

“From the moment when the destiny of the title was in my own hands, the big pressure started and I began to think about ending my racing career if I became world champion,” the German said in a statement.

“On Sunday morning in Abu Dhabi, I knew that it could be my last race and that feeling cleared my head before the start. I wanted to enjoy every part of the experience, knowing it might be the last time,” the 31-year-old added.

Mercedes’ Formula One World Champion Nico Rosberg of Germany speaks during a news conference as he announces his retirement in Vienna, Austria December 2, 2016. (REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)
Mercedes’ Formula One World Champion Nico Rosberg of Germany speaks during a news conference as he announces his retirement in Vienna, Austria December 2, 2016. (REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger)

The driver, who had given no previous indication of his intentions, said he had made the decision the day after the title race.

Rosberg, who was due to attend the governing FIA’s gala prize-giving in Vienna later on Friday along with team mate and triple world champion Lewis Hamilton, did not say what he planned to do next.

He will leave with a record of 23 wins in 206 races – putting him equal 12th on the all-time lists with Brazilian triple champion Nelson Piquet – and as only the second son of a champion to take the title.

His Finnish father Keke was champion with Williams in 1982.

Nico Rosberg was also the first German driver to win the Formula One title with a German car and team, and now becomes the first champion to walk away without defending the title since Frenchman Alain Prost in 1993.

“Since 25 years in racing, it has been my dream, my ‘one thing’ to become Formula One World Champion. Through the hard work, the pain, the sacrifices, this has been my target. And now I’ve made it,” he said.

“I have climbed my mountain, I am on the peak, so this feels right. My strongest emotion right now is deep gratitude to everybody who supported me to make that dream happen.”

HAMILTON RIVALRY

Rosberg’s battles with Hamilton, his boyhood friend and rival in karting, have lit up the last couple of seasons – and provided plenty of headlines – and he said that too had taken its toll.

“This season, I tell you, it was so damn tough,” said the man who also partnered seven-times champion Michael Schumacher, and beat him, in his early career at Mercedes.

“I pushed like crazy in every area after the disappointments of the last two years; they fuelled my motivation to levels I had never experienced before. And of course that had an impact on the ones I love too.”

The Monaco-based German married his childhood sweetheart Vivian in 2014 and they had a daughter last year. A devoted family man, Rosberg said his wife was the first person to know his decision.

He acknowledged that his retirement had put his “racing family” in a difficult position, although Hamilton will now be an even stronger favourite to win his fourth title next season.

Rivals also will see a dream vacancy that every driver on the starting grid would jump at if given the chance, Mercedes being the most dominant team in the sport with 19 wins in 21 races this season.

Mercedes have won the drivers’ and constructors’ titles for the past three years in a row and will start next season, despite significant rule changes, as favourites again.

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff hailed a “brave move” and said it was “testament to the strength of his character”.

“The clarity of his judgement meant I accepted his decision straight away when he told me,” added the Austrian.

Wolff said Mercedes would take time to evaluate their options and they will probably need it, given that the top drivers are already signed up by rivals.

One who is still available is reserve driver Pascal Wehrlein, who has impressed at tail-enders Manor.

The 22-year-old, who holds joint Mauritian and German nationality, was passed over, however, when Mercedes-powered Force India went looking for a replacement from the Mercedes stable for Nico Hulkenberg.

Frenchman Esteban Ocon, 20, who is also a Mercedes-contracted driver, was chosen instead with Wolff describing him at the time as boasting the most impressive track record in junior formulae.

That, however, is unlikely to stop others from thumbing through their contracts to see whether they can engineer a move.

More in Sports

Usain Bolt of Jamaica (R) and Almaz Ayana of Ethiopia pose with their awards after being elected male and female World Athlete of the Year 2016 in Monaco, December 2, 2016. (REUTERS/Eric Gaillard)

Bolt wins record sixth IAAF Athlete-of-the-Year title

Devon Johnson (right) of Broad Street Bullies battling with a Howes Street player for possession of the ball during his team’s 3-0 victory at the Demerara Park in the Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Zone. (Orlando Charles photo)

Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’

Veerasammy Permaul

Permaul happy with bowling form

West Indies Under-19s … captured the ICC Youth World Cup in Bangladesh earlier this year.

Young Windies open Super50, World Cup preparation

Steve Ninvalle

Ninvalle re-elected as President of Boxing Association

default placeholder

GCN awards ceremony and gala tomorrow

default placeholder

Girls Pee Wee football this weekend

default placeholder

Asics to replace Adidas as IAAF sponsor

Comments

About these comments

The comments section is intended to provide a forum for reasoned and reasonable debate on the newspaper's content and is an extension of the newspaper and what it has become well known for over its history: accuracy, balance and fairness. We reserve the right to edit or delete comments which contain attacks on other users, slander, coarse language and profanity, and gratuitous and incendiary references to race and ethnicity.

Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:

Most Read This Week

  1. PG4&25.QXD

    Guyana now ranked below Haiti

  2. The section of the Fly Jamaica tail that was severed.

    CAL plane strikes tail of Fly Jamaica craft at CJIA

  3. Samantha Sheoprashad

    Guyanese woman one of 60 recognised by Queen’s young leaders programme

  4. Maryanna Lionel

    No bail but speedy trial promised to bribery accused in carpenter murder probe

  5. Bharrat Jagdeo

    ‘Pradoville 2’ audit advises criminal case against PPP/C Cabinet members

  6. Herman David

    Diamond man killed in Soesdyke crash

  7. Former Amerindian Affairs Minister Pauline Sukhai in heckle mode (Photo by Keno George)

    ‘Death announcement’ budget animates both sides of the House

  8. Selena Ramotar

    Attempted murder accused freed after stabbing victim refuses to testify


Recommended For You


Stabroek Classifieds »

Real Estate

Cars

Jobs

More Classifieds

Featured Photos »

20161203img_4624

Plumbing the depths

20161203goldenhalf

The Golden Arrowhead

image

Reception for Prince

20161202img_0112

Major search

President David Granger (second from left) describing the elements of this Winslow Craig work, ‘The Chief Witness to the Environment’, which the President gifted to the Barbadian Prime Minister Freundel Stuart on the occasion of Barbados’ 50th anniversary of Independence. The President and First Lady Sandra Granger (left) were guests of Barbados for the celebrations. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

Chief witness

President David Granger (left) presenting to Barbadian Prime Minister Freundel Stuart a painting done by Guyanese artist Merlene Ellis for the people of Barbados on the occasion of their 50th Anniversary of Independence. The painting is of Guyana’s national bird the Canje Pheasant. The President and First Lady Sandra Granger were guests of Barbados for the celebrations. (Ministry of the Presidency photo)

Canje Pheasant painting

rihannafirstlady

First Lady meets Rihanna

A section of the Health Fair which was hosted by the Ministry of Public Health at D’Urban Park on Friday.

GALLERY: Ministry observes diabetes day