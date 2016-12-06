Former champs hunt quarter-final berths

With berths in the quarterfinal round still up for grabs, the group stage of the 7th Guinness ‘Greatest of the Streets’ Georgetown Zone will resume today at the National Cultural Centre Tarmac on Mandela Avenue.

In the opening fixture at 19:00hrs, Camp Street All-stars will oppose 2010 winners Broad Street Bullies while 2012 victors Leopold Street will tackle Up Like-7 from 19:30hrs.

The third fixture will pit 2013 champs Queen Street Tiger Bay against 2015 losing finalists Channel-9 Warriors from 20:00hrs while Bent Street will engage 2013 finalists Stevedore from 20:30hrs.

In the fifth match, 2014 losing finalists Festival City will oppose North East La Penitence from 21:00hrs and 2014 holder North Ruimveldt will match skills with Tucville from 21:30hrs.

The final two matches will pit 2011 champs Back Circle against West Back Road at 22:00hrs and defending champion Sparta Boss against 2008 and 2010 silver medalist Albouystown-A from 22:30hrs.

Upon the conclusion of the group stage, the top two finishers in each pool will advance to the quarterfinal section. Winner of the event will pocket $500,000 and the championship trophy.

The second, third and fourth placed unit will receive $200,000, $100,000 and $75,000 respectively and the corresponding accolade.