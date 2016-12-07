Santos moves to the top with the aid of a walkover

Santos FC climbed to the top of the Zone-A Standings in the Turbo Energy Drink sponsored Fruta Conquerors U19 Academy League, defeating Tavelle’s Academy on Monday at the Tucville Community ground.

Santos secured the three points without breaking a sweat as their opponent failed to take the playing area in the stipulated time and with the minimum amount of required players.

Due to the result, Santos now has seven points while Tavelle’s Academy remain in the cellar position without a point.

In another fixture, Western Tigers and Pele battled to a scoreless result. With the outcome, Western Tigers are now on five points and in the third position while Pele remain in fifth place on one point.

The event continues today at the same venue. In the opening fixture at 17:00hrs, Buxton United FC will tackle Georgetown Football Club (GFC) while Uitvlugt Warriors will battle Pele from 19:00hrs.