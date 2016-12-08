Three-time champions through after routing Blueberry Hill

Three time defending champion Winners Connection sealed their berth to the next round, hammering Blueberry Hill 4-1 yesterday when the 4th Annual GT Beer/Upper Demerara Football Association (UDFA) Championship commenced on Tuesday.

Rawle Gittens bagged a brace in the 45th and 65th minute at the Mackenzie Sports Club (MSC) ground in Linden. He was assisted by Keon Sears and Marmalaque Davidson who netted in the first and 24th minute respectively. On target in the loss was Orell Peters in the ninth minute.

Meanwhile, Silver Shattas dismissed Kwakwani Strikers by a 3-0 margin in the other matchup. Colwyn Drakes, Damian Williams and Leon Clement scored in the ninth, 59th and 90th minute respectively. The event will resume today at the same venue with another doubleheader.