Synthetic tracks not the way to go
Track attack!
-says AAG president Aubrey Hutson
During Minister Nicolette Henry’s address to the National Assembly which was part of the 2017 Budget debate earlier this month, she said that: “synthetic tracks will be laid in regions 2,4,6,7 and 10 for which $210M is allocated.”
The establishment of the facilities will no doubt augur well for Guyana’s premier athletes, most of whom are based in the city and in Linden.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.
More in Sports
Get the day's headlines from SN in your inbox every morning:
Most Read This Week
-
Bandits shot dead by police identified
-
Guyanese sentenced to 19 years to life for 1999 US murder
-
Canje father, son discovered dead one day apart
-
Guyanese bride-to-be misses her own wedding after Dynamic flight cancelled
-
Overseas investors open supermarket, restaurant at Diamond
-
Jagdeo tops PPP voting
-
Flood woes after heavy rain
-
PPP/C fixing to return to power
Comments
About these comments