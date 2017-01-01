This month, Artists Stanley Greaves AA and Akima McPherson refer to their Conversations on Art, which will come to a close with the 24th installation next month.

Stanley Greaves: It has been an interesting exercise so far commenting on works from the National Collection. For me it was like visiting longtime friends. One can only hope that commenting on the works will have encouraged viewers to make more use of the Collection as well as in visiting exhibitions and attending talks by artists. Visits by schools should be encouraged, and having someone knowledgeable to engage with students would be one way of creating more understanding about what artists are about and providing support later on.…to continue reading this article, please subscribe. Already a subscriber ? Sign In.